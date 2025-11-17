Report: Caretaker charged with abuse of nonverbal adult patient in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A uniform citation revealed that a Lincoln County caretaker has been charged with knowingly abusing and neglecting an adult after investigators say video evidence showed her repeatedly assaulting a nonverbal patient in her care.

The citation detailed that 48-year-old Sandy Gail Whitaker was arrested on Nov. 14 after Adult Protective Services contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department about alleged abuse, according to a uniform citation.

The investigation began when a woman reported that Whitaker had been employed as a caretaker for her relative and that she allegedly physically punched the nonverbal patient and grabbed her hair, the citation read.

When initially questioned about the claims on Nov. 3 and Nov. 12, Whitaker reportedly denied hitting or laying a hand on the victim, according to the citation. However, after being advised of her Miranda rights and told that investigators had video evidence from multiple dates showing physical assaults, Whitaker admitted to the abuse.

Whitaker told investigators she had physically beaten the victim in the back of the head and that video from Nov. 12 showed her punching the victim in the face, according to the citation. She stated this type of abuse happened at least six times in the past year.

The victim had a large bruise on the left side of her face and on her arms when investigators documented the case, the citation reported.

Whitaker was charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult by a person.