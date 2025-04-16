Report: Georgetown police apprehend wanted fugitive out of Tennessee

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that a wanted fugitive out of Tennessee was apprehended by police on Wednesday morning.

Police detailed that the individual has an active warrant for a probation violation related to a murder charge in Tennessee.

The individual, according to police, was arrested without incident by the department's Special Response Team and with the aid of patrol, K9, and drone units.

A post from the department read, "We appreciate the public’s patience during this morning’s operation and temporary traffic disruptions in the South US 25 area. Your cooperation helps us keep our community safe."