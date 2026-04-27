Report: Kentucky couple arrested in Indiana, charged with criminal abuse of 2-month-old

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two people are charged with first-degree criminal abuse of an infant and endangering the welfare of a minor after an arrest was made in Indiana on April 23.

KSP says they received a call from Indiana State Police regarding a two-month-old who had been dropped off at a family member's home in Salem, Indiana, by the infant's parents.

According to KSP, the family member took the infant to an Indiana hospital, where it was then airlifted to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville for severe injuries.

Through a joint investigation, KSP says that arrest warrants were obtained for 21-year-old Aurora Hamilton and 18-year-old Benjamin Reale of Smiths Grove, Kentucky.

Both were booked in the Jackson County Detention Center in Indiana and are awaiting extradition, according to KSP.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP.