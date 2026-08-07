Report: Kentucky man arrested on North Carolina sex charges involving undercover detective

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Monticello man is in the Wayne County Detention Center after being arrested on a North Carolina warrant for sex-related charges involving an undercover detective.

A deputy arrested Joshua L. Brooks on Aug. 5, at his residence on a North Carolina arrest warrant for sex-related charges, according to Wayne County Sheriff.

The arrest warrant states that on July 26, Brooks allegedly made inappropriate statements and sent an unlawful sexual video to a Franklin, North Carolina City Police Department undercover detective, reportedly believing it was going to an underage female.

The detective identified Brooks and his location in Wayne County before obtaining the arrest warrant.

Brooks faces the following charges in North Carolina:

2 counts of indecent liberties with a child (felonies); and

Disseminate obscene material by exhibiting (misdemeanor).

Brooks remains in the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting extradition proceedings before he can be released to North Carolina officials to face those charges.