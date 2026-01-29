Report: KY fugitive caught in Alabama after 2 years on the run for 120 sexual abuse charges involving minors

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man who police say fled the state after being charged with 120 counts of sexual abuse involving minors was arrested in Alabama this week, more than two years after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

KSP says that on Nov. 7, 2023, they received a call from the Fleming County Sheriff's Department for assistance in a sexual abuse investigation in which three juveniles were interviewed.

As a result of the investigation, KSP says that on Nov. 11, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained for 47-year-old James Monroe Barnes, charging him with 120 counts of first-degree sexual abuse- victim under 12 years of age. However, KSP says that Barnes fled the state.

On Jan. 14, 2026, KSP says they referred the case to the United States Marshals Service- Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force for assistance in arresting Barnes, who initiated a fugitive investigation on the same day.

According to KSP, CKFTF received information that Barnes may be living in Alabama and sent a collateral lead to the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

KSP says that on Jan. 21, 2026, GCRFTF was able to locate and arrest Barnes in Nauvoo, Alabama, without incident.

He was taken to Walker County Detention Center in Jasper, Alabama, where he is awaiting extradition to Kentucky, according to KSP.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.