Report: KY man charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack on 2 people

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Ferguson man is facing two counts of attempted murder after two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries following an early Sunday morning baseball bat attack, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded around 5:43 a.m. to a residence on Waddle Street after a 911 caller reported that a man, identified by police as 44-year-old Jonathan Gross, had struck him and his girlfriend with a baseball bat.

The caller, according to the sheriff's office, says they were able to get away from Gross to make the 911 call.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they say they found a woman outside bleeding from her head. She told deputies Gross had struck her in the head with a baseball bat and that he was inside a bedroom of the home.

The sheriff's office says that after several attempts to get Gross to exit the bedroom on his own, deputies entered the bedroom and took him into custody.

Gross was charged with two counts of attempted murder, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.