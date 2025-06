LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are attempting to locate 36-year-old Andrew Wilson, who has warrants for second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Wilson's whereabouts call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward for anonymous information.