Report: Lexington woman accused of 'engaging in sexual act' with her dog

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in Lexington was arrested and charged on Sept. 18 with sexual assault crimes against an animal after a video allegedly showed her "engaging in a sexual act with her dog named Morty."

A uniform citation filed by the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said that Lisa Marie Wright was arrested in connection to the crime.

The animal shelter noted that the dog is safe and currently in their care.

"If you witness the abuse or neglect of an animal, please report any information to our dispatcher at 859-255-9033," the shelter stated.

