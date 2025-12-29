Report: London man arrested after threatening to kill woman, burn down home while on meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 64-year-old London man was arrested on Dec. 28 after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and burn down her home while under the influence of methamphetamine, officials reported.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jasper McQueen at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 28 off Tim Bowman Drive, about 7 miles northeast of London, following a domestic complaint call to London-Laurel County 911 Communication Center.

The sheriff's officers detailed that deputies responded to the scene and found McQueen outside the home. During their investigation, deputies learned McQueen had been beating on the door of the home while allege4dly threatening to kill the woman inside and burn the home down with her inside.

McQueen had stacked a wooden pallet beside the home in an attempt to gain entry, according to the sheriff's report.

McQueen reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier, deputies said.

McQueen was charged with public intoxication involving controlled substances, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.

