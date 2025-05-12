Watch Now
Report: London man arrested for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent check

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that 38-year-old Kenneth Taylor was arrested on May 9 after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check and proceeded to flee police in a vehicle.

Acting Chief of Police Bobby Day detailed at around 9:20 a.m. on May 9, two officers responded to Cumberland Valley National Bank on a report of a "fraudulent check attempting to be cashed."

Upon arrival, Day noted that the officers saw Taylor driving a vehicle and at this time, Taylor tried to speed off toward KY-192 before officers conduced a traffic stop. Taylor allegedly failed to stop and continued west on KY-192 when he reportedly stopped due to traffic.

Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle). He was also found to have an active warrant for felony probation violation, according to Day.

