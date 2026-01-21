Report: London mother charged after 2-year-old found wandering alone in the freezing temps

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London woman is facing wanton endangerment charges after her 2-year-old child was found wandering outside in below-freezing temperatures wearing only a shirt and diaper, officials report.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office detailed that 34-year-old Jessica M. Mills was arrested Tuesday evening after a deputy responded to a call about a toddler, who had walked onto a stranger's porch around three miles southwest of London.

The caller reportedly told deputies she didn't know who the child belonged to and brought him inside to keep him warm while waiting for law enforcement to arrive. The deputy noted that the child had been in the caller's custody for 15 to 20 minutes, and the outside temperature was below freezing at the time, according to officials.

The deputy found Mills at a nearby home and determined through investigation that she was under the influence of drugs. Mills admitted to drug usage during questioning, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation revealed two additional children were also in Mills' custody at the home. Social services was called to the scene to place all three children in protective custody.

Mills was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, officials reported.

