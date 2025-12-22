Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Whitley County

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Whitley County will spend the next 25 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery, Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling reported.

Bowling detailed that Lonnie Huff was found guilty of first-degree robbery and being a persistent felony offender in Whitley Circuit Court by Bowling.

Corbin Police Department Detective Robbie Hodge led the investigation that resulted in Huff's arrest and charges.

Hodge, Bowling reported, used multiple investigative techniques to build the case against Huff, including cell site location technology, Google Geofence data analysis and trace DNA forensics. These methods allowed investigators to locate and confirm Huff's involvement in the robbery.

Huff was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison. The sentence will run consecutive to the 13 years Huff had remaining on parole from a previous conviction.

Huff will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years on this case, according to Bowling.

