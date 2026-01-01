Report: Man wanted in connection to 2021 murder in Arizona arrested in Kentucky

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man wanted in connection to a 2021 murder in Arizona was arrested in Kentucky on Dec. 30, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

Williamsburg police say they, along with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Whitley County Sheriff's Department, DOC Probation and Parole, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Kentucky National Guard Counter-Drugs Unit, took Horace Gyles into custody without incident.

According to police, Gyles was located in the Saxton area of Whitley County and booked in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Police say Gyles was wanted for first-degree murder out of Glendale, Arizona.