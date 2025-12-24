Report: Man wanted on multiple Franklin County charges

(LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating Norman King, who they say is wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree robbery and terroristic threatening.

According to officials, King has brown eyes and black hair. He also faces charges of an unserved temporary interpersonal protective order and a failure to appear warrant from Franklin County.

Anyone with information about King's whereabouts can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers anonymously. The organization offers cash rewards for information that leads to arrests.