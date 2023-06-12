Watch Now
Police officer shot in eastern Kentucky, condition unknown

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 12, 2023
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A police officer has been shot in Olive Hill on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police says it happened on Scott Street in Olive Hill. Authorities say the officer was shot in the arm while he was inside his vehicle. According to KSP, a bullet came through his passenger's side window and struck him.

The officer was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia for treatment. KSP says they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say they have no suspect information at this time.

We're working to learn more information.

