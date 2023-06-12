Police officer shot in eastern Kentucky, condition unknown

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A police officer has been shot in Olive Hill on Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police says it happened on Scott Street in Olive Hill. Authorities say the officer was shot in the arm while he was inside his vehicle. According to KSP, a bullet came through his passenger's side window and struck him.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland Office is responding to Olive Hill, Ky. after a police officer was shot this afternoon. We do not have any additional information at this time, or a physical description of the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/YRCVk2dzb6 — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) June 12, 2023

The officer was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia for treatment. KSP says they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say they have no suspect information at this time.

Following reports out of Olive Hill, I am asking Kentuckians to join Britainy and me in praying for one of their police officers, who was shot this afternoon and is receiving care. We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 12, 2023

We're working to learn more information.