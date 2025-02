RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Russell County Deputy Josh Phipps in 2024, according to a report from WJRS News.

WJRS reports that 38-year-old Linda Ashbrook was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Thursday night and charged with complicity to murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Ashbrook, according to WJRS, is lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.