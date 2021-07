LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured Thursday after shots were fired into a Lexington home, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Florida Street near North Broadway and East Loudon Avenue.

Police responded to the scene for a report of shots fired and found an injured person inside the home when they arrived.

The victim, only described as an adult, suffered minor injuries.

No one else was hurt and there is no suspect information at this time.