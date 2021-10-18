Reward offered by authorities up to $25,000 to solve case involving murdered London businessman

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is increasing the reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in Bryan McCarty's murder. The reward is now $25,000, up from the original $10,000 reward.

The 62-year-old's body was found at his home off Maple Grove Road in London while a deputy was conducting a welfare check on Saturday, September 25. A business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier.

Authorities say an autopsy conducted determined that the victim had been shot multiple times.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office public information officer, Gilbert Acciardo, said murders are typically solved in 24-48 hours, so it's rare that they don't have a suspect right now.

"That's a lifetime out in the country," Acciardo said. "We're a population of about 58,000. Everybody knows everybody down here and if something bad happens, if they don't have the information, the information gets to them somehow because we have country folks down here who take care of each other and know each other and we solve our homicides here."

Anyone with any information on this case can contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will be strictly confidential.