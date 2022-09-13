Richmond daycare worker charged with criminal abuse, accused of not reporting dropping 5-month-old

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse after she allegedly dropped a 5-month-old which led to a brain bleed, did not immediately report it, and lied about her involvement.

According to an arrest citation, on August 16, Madison County EMS was dispatched to a daycare center on Lexington Road for an unresponsive child that was possibly having a seizure. The child was taken to UK Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with having a brain bleed.

The citation states that 22-year-old Tyeisha Smith was the child's daycare worker on the day his symptoms surfaced. She initially "denied observing any trauma occurring with the child," according to the citation, and said the child "cried out" during a nap. She told authorities she sought out help afterward.

But later, on Friday, September 9, Smith consented to a polygraph test in Frankfort, according to her arrest citation. It was during that test that she allegedly admitted to lying about what previously happened. She then told officials that she dropped the child while she was standing, according to the citation. She also allegedly admitted to not seeking medical help for the child because she "didn't want to disappoint her coworkers."

According to the arrest citation, even when the child was seizing and vomiting uncontrollably, Smith allegedly didn't inform her staff or EMTs of the child's head injury. Medical staff told authorities that not knowing about it being a head injury delayed their diagnosis because they had to rule out other possibilities. Doctors say the child likely experienced worse symptoms due to Smith not seeking immediate attention for the child.

Smith was arrested and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center on charges of Criminal Abuse (1st Degree) of a Child Under 12.