Richmond man arrested after allegedly forcing woman to basement, sexually assaulting her

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly forced a woman into her basement and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest citation.

The citation details that Richmond police were notified of a woman who had been sexually assaulted on July 20.

According to the citation, the suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Kyjuan Segar, went to the victim's home to get items that his girlfriend had left after moving out.

The citation states that the woman told police that Segar "threatened her if she did not go to the basement and retrieve something for him."

According to the citation, once in the basement, Segar "forced the woman to go into a small room where he began to kiss her" and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. The citation notes that the woman told Segar "multiple times to stop."

Richmond police, according to the citation, went to Segar's home for an interview, in which he eventually admitted to "forcing the victim to go to the basement and doing the sexual acts without knowing if it was completely consensual or not."

According to the citation, Segar was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

The citation lists that he is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.