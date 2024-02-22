Richmond man arrested in child sex predator sting

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is behind bars after he was allegedly caught in a sting aimed at catching child sex predators.

30-year-old Kevin Perkins is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center. According to his arrest citation, officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to a home on Gibson Lane on Wednesday night following a report that a man was allegedly trying to have a sexual encounter with a minor.

When officers got to the home, the arrest citation states that officers met with members of an independent organization who said they "attempt to identify subjects engaging in sexual contact with minors," according to the arrest citation.

The spokesperson for the group told responding officers they had posed as a 13-year-old female and began an online conversation with Perkins. The spokesperson told officers that Perkins had agreed to meet with the minor for sexual contact. Perkins later admitted that was his intention with officers at the scene, according to the arrest citation.

Perkins also disclosed to officers that he had about 200 photos of minors in his possession, most of which were nudes, and that he had them stored on his phone. However, according to the arrest citation, Perkins said he deleted the photos off his phones when members of the independent organization confronted him.

Perkins has been charged with possession of material displaying the sexual performance of a minor. He's also charged with tampering with physical evidence.