Richmond man charged with kidnapping, assault in domestic violence investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Richmond man is facing multiple felony charges after police said a woman reported being assaulted, restrained and threatened during a domestic violence incident.

According to a citation filed by the Richmond Police Department, Camron J. House was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), kidnapping with serious physical injury, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Police said the investigation began after the victim reported that on Aug. 3, House hit her in the face, causing significant bruising and other facial injuries. Investigators noted the victim provided home surveillance video that allegedly showed House assaulting her.

The citation states the victim can be heard saying he was hurting her before he allegedly struck her.

The woman told police she later informed House that she planned to end the relationship because of the incident and past violence. According to the citation, she reported that House threatened to kill her and her family if she left him.

The victim took that threat seriously, because "House's father being the perpetrator of a domestic violence related double homicide in 2025," the citation said.

LEX News has confirmed that House is the son of 47-year-old Guy House, who shot and killed two women at Richmond Road Baptist Church in July 2025. Three others, including a Kentucky State Police trooper, were seriously injured as a result.

House was later fatally shot and killed by Kentucky State Police.

While officers were speaking with the victim at another location, she informed them that House had returned to their home and was attempting to remove firearms from the residence, according to the report.

Police said officers responded and attempted to contact him, but House allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. Officers reported hearing what appeared to be firearms being manipulated inside the residence.

Investigators also reviewed home security camera footage and reported seeing House armed with multiple firearms at different times. The Richmond Police Department's Emergency Response Unit responded to the scene and negotiated with him for around two hours before he surrendered without incident, according to the citation.

During an arraignment on Aug. 10, a judge entered a not guilty plea for House and his bond remained at $150,000.