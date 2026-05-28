Richmond man faces rape, sodomy and strangulation charges after reported smoke shop assault

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Richmond man faces four felony charges, including first-degree rape, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a local smoke shop, according to a Richmond Police Department arrest citation.

The citation detailed that officers were dispatched at around 1:10 p.m. on May 26 to a reported sexual assault that occurred earlier in the day at the VIP Smoke Shop.

The victim reportedly told officers she had been job searching when she entered the smoke shop and inquired about employment. The citation adds that she said she was taken to a back room, where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

The citation states the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Hasan K. Almasri, allegedly strangled the victim at some point during the assault, making it difficult for her to breathe. After the reported assault, the victim left the store and immediately reported what happened, according to the citation.

Officers located Almasri inside the store. The citation states that when officers entered, Almasri was on a speaker phone with another man and could be heard asking about the victim's appearance. He was reportedly told by officers that he made a woman customer uncomfortable.

Almasri, according to the citation, denied any forcefull behavior. He was then advised of his Miranda rights and requested to call his attorney, who advised him not to speak with officers.

The citation reads that evidence, including video, was collected at the scene.

The citation details that Almasri was arrested and has been charged with the following: