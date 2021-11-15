Richmond man facing child porn charges, accused of recording sexual videos of minors

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond is facing several charges after police found "obscene footage" of minors on his laptop.

32-year-old Ryan McConnaughey is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, along with other crimes.

According to his arrest citation, police say McConnaughey's fiancé reported him after finding the videos on his laptop. The laptop was seized and a search warrant was signed by a Madison County judge to take a closer look at the laptop's contents.

The citation states that an officer found "numerous" videos on the laptop of females between 8-16 years old. McConnaughey allegedly used Omegle, an online chat website, to talk to the victims and instructed them to show and play with their private parts for his pleasure.

In multiple videos, the victims would allegedly tell McConnaughey their ages, and he continued to solicit the females.

"It appeared that he would end the videos if the subject advised they were an adult," the officer said in the arrest citation.

The citation states that McConnaughey tried to delete several of the videos while at work after his fiancé confronted him. Officer recovered several of those videos in the laptop's "trash bin."

McConnaughey is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.