Richmond man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.

The release states that U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced 48-year-old Glen Long on Nov. 17.

According to the release, Long's plea agreement states that on July 28, 2023, law enforcement was made aware that he was sending money to a minor for the video game, Roblox, in exchange for explicit images.

The release details that Long reportedly knew the victim was underage and claimed that he was 16 years old.

During the investigation, the release states that Long admitted to law enforcement that he used the victim to "produce explicit visual depictions of child pornography."

According to the release, Long must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, and once released, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.