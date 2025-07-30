Richmond man sentenced to over 27 years in prison for production of child porn

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man was sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison for the production of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The release states that 37-year-old Derek Hahn was sentenced on July 28 by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.

According to the release, his plea agreement states that on Oct. 2, 2024, law enforcement reviewed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that reported child sexual abuse material being shared on Kik Messenger.

The release states that, through an investigation, law enforcement discovered the IP address matched Hahn's home, and he was taken into custody.

According to the release, two of Hahn's phones were seized, in which officers discovered sexually explicit content involving a minor, who reportedly was unaware they were being filmed.

Hahn, according to the release, admitted to officers that "he produced the videos and images."

The release notes that Hahn has to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, in addition to paying $50,000 in restitution. Once released from prison, the release says he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

According to the release, the investigation was conducted by the HSI, KSP, Frankfort Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth is prosecuting the case.