Richmond Police Department searching for 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department says they are looking for 21-year-old Guillermo Hernandez-Noyola, who was allegedly involved in a home invasion and robbery that took place on Keystone Drive on April 23, 2024.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, around 5'10" and 150 pounds. They note that Noyola has a tattoo on his right forearm of a "teddy bear holding a sack of money and wearing a three-point crown."

Anyone with information on Noyola's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Short at tshort@richmond.ky.us or by calling 859-624-4776.

Police warn that Noyola has been known to carry a firearm, so he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.