Richmond Police searching for man wanted in connection to attempted murder

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — Richmond Police have issued a wanted person bulletin for a man wanted for multiple charges, including attempted murder.

According to RPD, 32-year-old Tyler Jalen “T-Mac” Mack is described as a Black man with dreads, facial hair and multiple tattoos, including a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.

Along with attempted murder, Mack is wanted on charges of first degree burglary, first degree robbery, kidnapping, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first degree wanton endangerment.

Anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts is encouraged to contact RPD at (859) 624-4776 or by calling 911.