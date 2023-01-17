Richmond woman facing charges after man overdoses in Waffle House bathroom

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond woman is facing two charges after a man overdosed in a Waffle House bathroom after she allegedly gave him heroin.

Amanda Hornsby is charged with second degree manslaughter and trafficking in controlled substance in the first offense (heroin).

At approximately 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a male that was possibly locked in the restroom at Waffle House on Eastern Bypass. Upon arrival, they found Carl Edwards dead in the restroom from an apparent opioid overdose, according to a citation.

Officers located a bottle cap in the restroom with suspected heroin inside.

Surveillance footage from Waffle House showed a transaction between Hornsby and Edwards late Sunday night.

Police made contact with Hornsby at her home Monday and she stated she had given "stuff" to Edwards, but it was not hers and she was just the "middle man," according to the citation.

Hornsby was placed under arrest and lodged at Madison County Detention Center.

Her next arraignment is scheduled for January 18.