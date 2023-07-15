Road rage incident sends two men to hospital in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A road rage incident sent two men to the hospital in Richmond on June 30 shortly after noon.

Police say they responded to Jason Drive and Lowell Avenue for two gunshot victims. A male at Lowell Avenue was suffering from a shot to the abdomen, while a male at Jason Drive was shot in the arm, hand, and abdomen.

Both men were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Richmond Police Crime Scene Unit and Detectives responded to both scenes and began investigating.

After further investigation, police connected the shooting to a road rage incident prior.

According to police, 29-year-old Aaron Estell-Bradshaw went to Jason Drive, where he confronted and shot the victim. The victim then returned fire and shot Bradshaw three times. Bradshaw left the area and went to Lovell Avenue.

Both individuals have been in the hospital and are expected to recover.

Bradshaw was released on July 14 and placed under arrest. He is charged with first degree assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first degree criminal mischief, and second degree criminal mischief.

Bradshaw is lodged in the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections.