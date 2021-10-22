Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife, Kathie Durst

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982.

A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday at a town court in Lewisboro, New York, accusing Durst of second-degree murder.

The 78-year-old Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

Durst sat in a wheelchair during much of the sentencing hearing. A lawyer said that in the days afterward, he was on a ventilator with COVID-19.

This story is breaking and will be updated.