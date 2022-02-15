Rockcastle County man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for killing stepmother, beloved hairdresser

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — George Russell Henshaw II was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his stepmother, Lois Henshaw.

Rockcastle County Circuit Court Judge John Prather handed down the sentence in a hearing held over Zoom Friday.

Henshaw, nicknamed "Rusty," received 20 years for the murder and five years for tampering with physical evidence.

The victim, Lois, was a hairdresser and her friends and coworkers describe her as a caring, compassionate person.

"She was the most kind person," longtime friend Debbie Hay said. "She seriously touched everybody that she met. You didn't even have to know her for her to impact your life."

Hay said the sentencing hearing did not bring her or her former coworkers who worked with Lois much peace.

"I think that most people assume that after the sentencing that there's closure, but there's not," Hay said. "There'll never be closure for me."

When asked why she will never have closure, Hay responded, "Because she was murdered. She was murdered."

She says Lois was taken too soon. While nothing can bring her back, Hay and those who loved Lois will continue to celebrate her life and hold her memory close.

"If she was here right now, she would probably put her arm around all of us and she would say sweetheart it'll be okay," Hay said. "I'm fine. I'm where I wanna be."

The local Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the plea deal was discussed with Lois' husband, George Henshaw, and that he approved of the plea.

According to Kentucky statute, Rusty must serve a minimum of 85% of his 20-year murder sentence, which comes out to 17 years. After that, he would be eligible for parole.