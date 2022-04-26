Rockcastle County mother faces multiple charges after kids call police on her

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother in Rockcastle County is facing multiple charges after one of her four kids called the police saying "he is afraid that she is going to hurt them," according to the arrest citation.

Casey Ballinger, 34, of Mount Vernon is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ballinger's four kids are all under the age of 10.

According to the citation, Ballinger consented to a search of a bag that had a total of eight hypodermic needles in it. She also admitted to heroin use.

Police say the conditions of the home were horrible. When officers arrived to the home, the children were outside and could have been severely injured with no adult supervision, according to the citation.

The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 9.

