Rowan Co. coroner investigating apparent murder-suicide

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office announced on Facebook Saturday morning that it was investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The post said a woman called 911 on Friday evening to report that she found two bodies at a residence on Rodburn Hollow Road.

Morehead Police and the Coroner's Office responded.

The deceased were identified as Vada Sargent and Cobern Sargent, according to the post.

Morehead Police Department Detective Erik Caudill and Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt are investigating.