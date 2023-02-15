Rowan County basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct involving student, charged with rape

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rowan County basketball coach is facing charges after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.

39-year-old Andrew Zaheri is charged with third-degree rape, according to Kentucky State Police. Zaheri is listed by KHSAA as a JV Coach for the Rowan County Boys Basketball team.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Rowan County Senior High School says the employee has been placed on administrative leave. They say the investigation has been turned over to child protective services and the Kentucky State Police.

Facebook

"Rowan County Schools take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and will cooperate with the appropriate agencies throughout the investigation," the high school said in a statement. "Rowan County Schools' top priority is ensuring the safety of our students."

KSP says Zaheri was lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing at this time.