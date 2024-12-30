Russell County man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation involving a juvenile, KSP reports

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 15 reports that a Russell County man was arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a juvenile on social media.

According to KSP, on Dec. 26, they received a complaint that 33-year-old Zachary Grider was reportedly sending messages to a juvenile through Snapchat containing sexual references.

After a preliminary investigation, KSP reports that on Dec. 28, information was obtained that led to Grider's arrest.

Grider is charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, according to KSP.

He was booked in the Russell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Trooper Blaine Sharp.