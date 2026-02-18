Science Hill man arrested on charges of sex crimes against minors

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 64-year-old Science Hill man has been arrested on charges of sex crimes involving two minor females, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported that Edward Dick was charged with first-degree sodomy — child under the age of twelve, second-degree rape, and other charges following an investigation into allegations that he "engaged in sex acts with the females" beginning in 2021.

Crimes Against Children Detective Jay Picard filed the charges against Dick after conducting the investigation in cooperation with the Department for Community Based Services, officials added.

Dick was arrested without incident at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.