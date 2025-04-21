Scott Co. Sheriff's Office searching for reported wanted 'dangerous offender'

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is looking for wanted man Derrick Dillon, who is reportedly a dangerous offender and has pending violent felonies.

The sheriff's office reported that Dillon has several warrants of arrest including for parole and probation violations. Officials noted that he is considered dangerous as he eludes police.

Officials advised the public to "not approach" Dillon if he is seen and to call 911 or 502-863-7855 if anyone has information. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting 859-509-0510.