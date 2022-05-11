Scott County coroner submits letter of retirement after pleading guilty to federal charge

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County Coroner John Goble has submitted a letter of retirement Wednesday after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit theft relating to weapons and ammunition, which belonged to the Kentucky State Police.

Goble was charged with plotting to take the weapons and ammunition from KSP over a 4-year period. He sent a letter to the city announcing his immediate retirement Wednesday morning. Hours later, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States. The other charge was dropped.

Before pleading guilty, the Judge had Goble answer a series of questions to evaluate his competency to enter the plea. — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) May 11, 2022

"I conspired to possess ammo owned by Kentucky State Police over a period of four years with two other subjects," said Goble to the judge on Wednesday. "I started it in the basement of my office, and I knew it was wrong... I knew them very well and I did not hesitate to get the access to the ammunition."

Goble will be sentenced on August 12 in Frankfort federal court. He faces up to 5 years in prison, with the possibility of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine. He would also be responsible for restitution.

Scott County Judge/Executive Joe Pat Covington says deputy coroners will fill in for now. Two candidates are running to be the next Scott County coroner, and there will be a primary election on May 17. The judge-executive by statute designates someone to fill in. Whoever wins that primary, he will appoint them to serve as the interim coroner.