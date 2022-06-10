Scott County man pleads guilty to murder of Sheena Baxter, faces up to 45 years in prison

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2020 could face decades in prison after pleading guilty on Friday.

Joseph Hicks pleaded guilty to the murder of Sheena Baxter. Hicks is accused of killing Baxter around Valentine's Day 2020 when she disappeared from her home in Georgetown. He's also believed to have disposed of her body in a Madison County storage unit.

Hicks could serve 45 years in prison in total. That would be 25 years on the murder charge and 20 years for robbery.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.