Scott County Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary suspects

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in identifying some individuals involved in a burglary at USA Parts and Sales Used Salvaged Auto Parts and Sales in Northern Scott County.

The sheriff's office posted the following video of the burglary on their Facebook.

Police say the individuals are armed and to not try and apprehend them if you see them out.

Scott County Sheriff's Office

If you can identify anyone in the video or photos, call 502-863-7855 or send a text to 859-509-0510.