Scott County Sheriff's Office seeks public help identifying fraud suspects

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects they say are connected to multiple fraud and theft cases.

Authorities released photos of the suspects, who are believed to be operating a blue SUV in connection with the crimes. The sheriff's office has not released additional details about the specific nature of the fraud and theft cases or when they occurred.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 502-863-7855. Those who wish to remain anonymous can send a tip via text message to 859-509-0510.

The public can also download the Scott County Sheriff KY App and use the "Submit A Tip" button on the home page to provide information.

Officials warn residents not to attempt to stop or apprehend the wanted subjects if they are spotted. Instead, they should contact law enforcement immediately and allow deputies to handle the situation.