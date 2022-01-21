Scott County woman arrested for alleged neglect, death of her mother

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Constance Neaves was arrested and charged Friday for alleged neglect that led to the death of her mother Opal Webb.

Scott Co Sheriff’s Office arrested woman for alleged neglect of her mother. @LEX18News Details below: pic.twitter.com/xEEw4N0QQN — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) January 21, 2022

The investigation began in November 2021 when Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly female.

When deputies arrived, they located Webb. She was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished.

Neaves stated that she had been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her.

ER attending physicians advised that it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to be in that condition.

Webb was pronounced dead November 15, 2021.

Doctors listed the cause of death for Webb as septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown and her neglect contributed to her death.

Based on the overall investigation and medical records, Detective Quire presented affidavit to Scott County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued for Neaves for Manslaughter in the second degree.

