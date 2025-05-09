Search for shooting suspect underway in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a shooting suspect.

Authorities are searching for 42-year-old Daniel Edwards in connection to a May 8 shooting in the Stinking Creek Community, a press release reported on Friday.

Edwards is 6' and weighs 230 pounds; he has a shaved head, full neck tattoos and several tattoos along his arms.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510 or the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 606-546-3181.