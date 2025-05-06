Search underway in Morehead for man who escaped from hospital while in custody

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead Police Department says they are searching for a man who escaped from a hospital while in custody on Tuesday.

According to police, Anthony Martinez escaped from UK-St. Claire Hospital, while in the custody of Rowan County Detention Center guards.

Police say that he is wanted on federal charges and may be dangerous, and not to approach him, but call 911.

Martinez, according to police, was last seen near the Boot Ranch by Main Street and KY 32.

Police note that he does not have a beard or facial hair.