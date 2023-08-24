Second man arrested in connection to Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Lexington homicide that occurred back in July.

26-year-old Justin Brown was charged for the murder of Stacey Marshall that occurred in the 300 block of Michigan Avenue on July 13, 2023.

Brown is also charged with burglary and wanton endangerment. He is the second person to be arrested and charged in connection to this shooting. 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn was charged with murder as well.

Officers were called out at 12:36 a.m. on July 13 for a reported shooting with a possible victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Stacey Marshall outside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both Wrenn and Brown are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.