Several stolen items recovered from Scott County home, including a three-legged coyote

Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 15:43:38-04

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered items from multiple thefts in Scott County and other parts of Central Kentucky.

On Tuesday night, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground following an investigation that lasted several months. Deputies found multiple stolen motorcycles and four-wheelers.

They also recovered televisions, electronics, firearms, five ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl, and over $5,000.

The Sheriff's Office says the most intriguing item found was a stuffed three-legged coyote.

Criminal charges are pending.

