Several stolen items recovered from Scott County home, including a three-legged coyote

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered items from multiple thefts in Scott County and other parts of Central Kentucky.
On Tuesday night, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground following an investigation that lasted several months. Deputies found multiple stolen motorcycles and four-wheelers.
They also recovered televisions, electronics, firearms, five ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl, and over $5,000.
The Sheriff's Office says the most intriguing item found was a stuffed three-legged coyote.
Criminal charges are pending.