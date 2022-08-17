Several stolen items recovered from Scott County home, including a three-legged coyote

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office says they've recovered items from multiple thefts in Scott County and other parts of Central Kentucky.

On Tuesday night, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground following an investigation that lasted several months. Deputies found multiple stolen motorcycles and four-wheelers.

Scott County Sheriff's Office Recovered motorcycles and four wheelers in Scott County

They also recovered televisions, electronics, firearms, five ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl, and over $5,000.

Scott County Sheriff's Office Recovered drugs in Scott County

The Sheriff's Office says the most intriguing item found was a stuffed three-legged coyote.

Scott County Sheriff's Office Recovered three-legged stuffed coyote in Scott County

Criminal charges are pending.