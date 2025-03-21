Sheriff: 2 arrested, charged in connection to sexual assault of juvenile

(LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault of a juvenile.
According to officials, they were called on Jan. 16, 2025, to assist the Department for Community-Based Services, and an investigation led to arrest warrants for Joshua and Patrick Hacker.
Officials say that Patrick was arrested on March 20 in Estill County by Kentucky State Police and charged with the following:
- first-degree sexual abuse
- incest
- first-degree rape
- first-degree sodomy
- second-degree sodomy
- first-degree strangulation (non-domestic)
Further, officials report that Joshua was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on March 20 and charged with the following:
- first-degree sexual abuse
- incest- person less than 12
- first-degree rape- victim less than 12
- first-degree sodomy
- second-degree sodomy
Patrick was booked in the Madison County Detention Center, and Joshua is in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Officials say the case remains under investigation.