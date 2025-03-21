Sheriff: 2 arrested, charged in connection to sexual assault of juvenile

(LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to officials, they were called on Jan. 16, 2025, to assist the Department for Community-Based Services, and an investigation led to arrest warrants for Joshua and Patrick Hacker.

Officials say that Patrick was arrested on March 20 in Estill County by Kentucky State Police and charged with the following:



first-degree sexual abuse

incest

first-degree rape

first-degree sodomy

second-degree sodomy

first-degree strangulation (non-domestic)

Further, officials report that Joshua was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on March 20 and charged with the following:

first-degree sexual abuse

incest- person less than 12

first-degree rape- victim less than 12

first-degree sodomy

second-degree sodomy

Patrick was booked in the Madison County Detention Center, and Joshua is in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Officials say the case remains under investigation.