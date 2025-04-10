Sheriff: 2 arrested, facing burglary charges in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and are facing burglary charges in London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that on April 9, just before 4:00 p.m., investigators found two people who were reportedly under the influence, "illegally inside a residence" on Broad Street.

According to officials, 47-year-old Sheila Smith and 56-year-old David Jordan were arrested, and both are charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Officials say that Smith told police that "she just went inside the residence to use their wifi."

Several glass pipes were in Smith's bag that was "in her possession," according to officials.

Smith and Jordan are booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.