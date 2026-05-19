Sheriff: 3 arrested after 2 children found walking alone in Corbin neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knox County Sheriff's Department says that three people were arrested after two children were found walking alone around a Corbin neighborhood on May 13.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a complaint about two unattended children on Caldwell Street in Corbin.

The sheriff's office says that when arriving on the scene, deputies found a two-year-old and a four-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, the children led deputies to their home, where they made contact with the parents.

The sheriff's office says that deputies observed three dogs inside the home with no food or water, as well as animal feces and urine scattered around the home. In addition, deputies reportedly discovered a glass pipe.

As a result, the sheriff's office says that 27-year-old Michael Flannery, 33-year-old Angellea Irvin, and 42-year-old Frances Rose were arrested.

They were charged with the following:

Flannery- two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, three counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, confinement and control of a female dog in heat, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Irvin- two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, three counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, and confinement and control of a female dog in heat.

Rose- a Lee County bench warrant for failure to appear on first-degree possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked in the Knox County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office says that the two children were released to a family member after being checked by EMS personnel.